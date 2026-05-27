Vance admits he constantly wonders whether US war with Iran is justified

NEW YORK, May 27. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance stated that he constantly asks himself whether the US did the right thing going to war with Iran.

In an interview with NBC News, he acknowledged that his faith has played a big role in shaping his viewpoint on the conflict. He spoke about how the Christian concept of just war obliges leaders to "ask very difficult questions about whether a war is justified." The answers are not always simple, said Vance, who had previously consistently opposed US military operations abroad but supported the decision to go to war with Iran. "But at its best, it's (the faith - TASS) forcing you to ask the right questions. So I find myself constantly asking myself: 'Is this justified? Is this moral? Is this the right thing to do?' And that does provide a limitation on political leaders, as it should," Vance shared.

The vice president added that he is "extremely hopeful" that Iran will agree not to develop nuclear weapons as part of a potential agreement with the United States.

"I think the more difficult question is whether they (Tehran - TASS) agree to the kind of enforcement mechanism, the kind of monitoring mechanism, that gives us confidence that they won't violate the deal in the future," Vance concluded.