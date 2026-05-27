UK, Poland sign defense agreement — broadcast

LONDON, May 27. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk signed a security and defense agreement between the two countries aimed against Russia, featuring a mutual defense clause, according to a broadcast on the Polish prime minister’s office social media accounts.

The signing ceremony took place at the Royal Air Force’s underground command post in Uxbridge, also known as the Battle of Britain Bunker. The document covers border security, the fight against organized crime, strengthening collective defense, and deepening cooperation with the European Union.

The countries also plan to jointly develop new air defense systems, including launching joint production of medium-range anti-aircraft missiles, Starmer’s office reported.

Before departing for London, Tusk stressed that the deepening defense alliance between London and Warsaw is directed against Russia. He also confirmed that the purpose of concluding such a bilateral agreement is to obtain faster mutual defense guarantees in the event of an attack, despite the existence of NATO’s collective defense mechanism.

A year ago, Poland signed a new friendship treaty with France that also included provisions on mutual defense. In June, Warsaw is expected to sign a similar agreement with Berlin. As Gazeta Wyborcza noted, Warsaw, London, Berlin, and Paris are thus working to create a "NATO within NATO.".