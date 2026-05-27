State Duma adopts draft appeal to UN, global lawmakers over Kiev’s attack on Starobelsk

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian legislators adopted at a plenary meeting on Wednesday a draft appeal to the United Nations, global parliaments and international parliamentary organizations to condemn the criminal activity of the Kiev regime over the recent Ukrainian attack on Starobelsk.

"State Duma members call on all their reasonable counterparts at global parliaments and international parliamentary organizations who choose not to remain silent witnesses of such manifestations of how inhumane the Kiev regime is to resolutely denounce its criminal actions," the document reads.

In addition, Russian MPs urged global lawmakers and the United Nations to demand that all military, financial and material assistance be stopped to the regime of Vladimir Zelensky who they said "turns educational establishments, residential buildings and hospitals into terror targets."

"Members of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation believe that, being defeated on the battlefield and holding onto power, Zelensky’s neo-Nazi regime is trying to distract the attention of Ukrainian citizens and the global community from the large-scale corruption scandal in the entourage of the leader of the Kiev junta as it deliberately targets civilians in numerous terrorist attacks," parliamentarians emphasized.

Starobelsk college attack

The Ukrainian military launched drones at the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk Pedagogical University’s Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22. As many as 86 students aged from 14 to 18 years were inside at the time of the attack. As many as 21 people were killed. According to the Lugansk People’s Republic head Leonid Pasechnik, 65 children were injured.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin denounced the Ukrainian attack on Starobelsk as a crime against humanity, placing the blame on Zelensky and his henchmen for it.