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West openly identifies Russia, Belarus as targets of military drills — Russian diplomat

Maria Zakharova highlighted that the West did not hide its desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The West makes no secret of its attempts to inflict "a strategic defeat" on Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Notably, no one in the West hides the fact that they identify either Russia or Belarus or our common space as targets of their military exercises. They make no secret of it. They don’t hide their desire to inflict a strategic defeat on us as they keep talking about it," she told reporters on the sidelines of the First International Security Forum hosted by the Russian Security Council.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk signed a security and defense agreement between the two countries, which includes a mutual defense clause and will be directed against Russia.

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Foreign policyMaria Zakharova
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