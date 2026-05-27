IN BRIEF: Russia notifies Armenia of EU bid's putting gas perks at risk

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia has notified the Armenian Foreign Ministry that it could potentially terminate the agreement on the supply of gas, oil products, and diamonds should Yerevan join the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at an election campaign rally in the city of Garni that Armenia is not afraid of rising prices because it believes it will soon be swimming in wealth.

TASS has compiled the main facts about the situation.

Notification

The Kommersant newspaper reported that Russia warned Armenia of the possible suspension or termination of agreements on the supply of gas, oil products, and rough diamonds if the country continues its EU accession process.

According to the newspaper, the letter was sent on behalf of Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov.

The Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure stated that it "has not received any letters or notifications on this matter."

Yerevan's plan

Armenian authorities are not concerned about rising commodity prices if ties with Russia deteriorate, because they expect to become rich by turning the country into a "crossroads of the world," said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He noted that "it doesn’t make sense to threaten Armenia" with high prices, since the country "will have much more money," so much so that it will not consider it expensive.

Armenia will become a country "not of thousands and millions, but of billions and trillions," Pashinyan declared. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that the signed framework memorandum with the United States on the extraction and processing of critical minerals and rare earth metals is aimed at turning Armenia into an important logistics hub for the supply of these materials.

Russia's position

If Armenia decides to leave the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russia could set gas prices for Armenia at market rates instead of selling gas at a preferential price, which benefits Yerevan greatly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reminded at a briefing.

The gas discounts Armenia receives are de facto aid from Russia, Peskov noted.

Russian Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that if Armenia continues its course of rapprochement with the EU, it will not be able to remain a member of the EAEU, meaning it will have to pay European prices for gas.

He recommended that Pashinyan begin negotiations now on American LNG supplies, as the benefits of Armenia's participation in the EAEU will disappear if it reorients itself toward Europe. According to an agreement signed between Armenia and Russia in 2013, Russia supplies Armenia with gas, petroleum products, and rough diamonds free of export duties and on preferential terms for domestic consumption.

On April 4, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan announced that the country would withdraw from the CSTO, the EAEU, and other organizations if gas prices were raised.

Armenia's position

Earlier, Pashinyan expressed confidence that Armenia and Russia had reached a clear strategic agreement on gas prices, which could not be changed.

Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan reported that the country had developed mechanisms to deal with an increase in Russian gas prices.

However, he expressed confidence that they would not need to be used.