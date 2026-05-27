Russia acts as safe haven for over 2.5 mln Ukrainian refugees — ministry

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Over the past few years, Russia has sheltered more than 2.5 million people fleeing from Ukraine, Alexey Yegorov, first deputy head of the Department of Migration Security at the Russian Interior Ministry’s Service for Citizenship and Registration of Foreign Citizens, said at the International Security Forum.

"In recent years alone, we have taken in more than 2.5 million people who sought refuge in our country to escape persecution by Ukrainian Nazis, of whom 109,000 have been granted temporary asylum, 79,000 have received temporary and permanent residence permits, while more than 4,000 have been granted Russian citizenship," he stated.