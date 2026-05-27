Situation on Russia's northwestern borders worsens significantly — Border Guard

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. First Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and Head of the FSB Border Service Vladimir Kulishov reported that the situation along Russia’s northwestern borders is getting worse.

"The situation in this region has significantly deteriorated. We observe increased military border patrols on the part of Finland, the Baltic states, and Poland. New military bases are being built in neighboring countries, large quantities of modern weapons and military equipment are being purchased, and logistical capabilities for deploying troops and equipment to Russia’s borders are being improved," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to him, the number and scale of military exercises conducted under NATO auspices have increased, during which various scenarios involving confrontation with Russia are being practiced. At the same time, the threat of illegal migration by third-country nationals persists. Over the past year, Russian border guards have detained approximately 200 foreign nationals in this sector attempting to illegally cross the state border.