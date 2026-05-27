Russia, Afghanistan sign military-technical cooperation agreement

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia and Afghanistan inked on Wednesday an agreement on military-technical cooperation.

The agreement was signed at the inaugural International Security Forum hosted by the Russian Security Council.

The 1st International Security Forum under the auspices of the Russian Security Council is being held from May 26 to 29 in the Moscow Region.

The forum features the 14th annual international meeting of high-level representatives responsible for security issues, six multilateral meetings (BRICS, CIS, Russia-ASEAN, Russia-Central Asia, Russia-Sahel countries, and a briefing for African countries), 21 events in the format of roundtables, conferences, discussion panels, and strategic sessions. The forum is also featuring 25 exhibitions and TASS is the forum’s media partner.