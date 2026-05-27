MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The CNN report on Starobelsk may have been filmed at the site from which the terrorist attack was launched from the Ukrainian side, which requires an investigation, as this could constitute complicity in the crime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We saw the report prepared by CNN, albeit from a different part of the conflict zone and, perhaps, precisely from the location from which the strike on Starobelsk was launched. So, you see, essentially, if that is the case, which we need to verify, it seems to me that the entire professional media community, journalists, and those concerned with freedom of speech should ask the US broadcaster where the report was conducted from, what that specific location was, the time and place," the diplomat told reporters on the sidelines of the International Security Forum.

According to her, if the situation "is really as alleged, then it seems to be beyond the pale."

"In that case, we must speak not only of bias and information manipulation, but also of complicity in the crime," Zakharova stressed.