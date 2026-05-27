MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The BBC’s refusal to travel to the site of the tragedy in Starobelsk is hypocritical, with British media outlets carrying out a political agenda by portraying the Russian military’s response to the Ukrainian army’s terrorist attack as alleged targeted strikes on the Ukrainian population, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin told Zvezda TV in an interview.

"This hypocrisy on the part of the Western press comes as no surprise. We are well accustomed to this twisted logic: London and European capitals speak constantly about freedom of speech, yet the reality is quite the opposite. The overwhelming majority of the British media are diligently pursuing a political agenda aimed at discrediting our country," he said.

"The actions of the Russian military are portrayed as targeted attacks on Ukraine’s civilian population. At the same time, the bloody crimes committed by the Kiev regime against civilians are completely ignored," Kelin added.