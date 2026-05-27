Russian top security official urges to minimize external meddling in bilateral trade

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu spoke for minimizing external interference in the bilateral trade.

"It is necessary to minimize external meddling in bilateral trade, payments and investments," he said at the third meeting of security council secretaries in the Central Asia - Russia format that is underway on the sidelines of the International Security Forum.

"Our potential is quite enough for that: the trade turnover approached $50 bln closely last year," Shoigu noted.

"Russia is ready to act as the stable transit and logistical partner, working together on development of the North - South corridor and other mutually beneficial routes," the Secretary of the Russian Security Council said. "Vast opportunities are available to do that," he added.

TASS is the information partner of the forum.