Russia open to diplomacy for Ukraine, but military option remains on the table — MFA

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia welcomes a political and diplomatic resolution of the conflict surrounding Ukraine, but the military option remains on the table and has not been ruled out, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The main focus of our efforts has been and remains the achievement of the goals and objectives of the special military operation. We are indeed counting on achieving them through political and diplomatic means," Zakharova said.

"Although the military option remains on the table and has not been ruled out, a political and diplomatic settlement remains the priority," she stressed.