Top EU diplomat rejects idea of choosing negotiator for talks with Russia

NICOSIA, May 28. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has rejected the idea of member states discussing a candidate for Ukraine talks with Russia.

Earlier, the media listed a number of candidates for EU negotiators in dialogue with Moscow.

"I find that it’s a trap that Russia wants us to walk into that we discuss who talks to them, and they are already picking who is suitable and who is not," Kallas said upon arrival at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus. She added that the substance of talks was much more important than who’s engaged in the process.

According to Kallas, the EU needs to discuss its "core interests," which include "a sustainable and long-lasting peace" and Russia’s "accountability." The top EU diplomat admitted that it was "a maximalist" approach, but added that Moscow was also "presenting maximalist claims."

Politico Europe reported on May 26 that potential EU representatives in talks with Russia included European Council President Antonio Costa, former Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, and ex-European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in response to journalists’ questions that he saw former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as the best choice for potential talks between Moscow and the EU.