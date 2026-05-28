US hits another drug boat in Eastern Pacific, killing two — Pentagon

NEW YORK, May 28. /TASS/. The United States has hit another vessel allegedly used to smuggle drugs in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said.

On May 27, at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander General Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by "Designated Terrorist Organizations," it wrote on X. "Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed."

The Pentagon chief, Pete Hegseth, announced the launch of Operation Souther Spear against drug cartels in November 2025.