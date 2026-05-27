MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The gas discounts Armenia receives are aid from Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"A discount is always at someone's expense. That is, the benefit Armenians receive is always at someone's expense. It doesn't fall from the sky. It is at the expense of the Russian Federation. This is truly our contribution to Armenia's development," the Kremlin official stressed.

"This is a fraternal country. It has been and will remain a fraternal one. But it is at our expense, we need to call a spade a spade: this is our aid to Armenia," the Russian leader's spokesman emphasized.