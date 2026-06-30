Iranian oil prices rise 20% after suspension of US sanctions — parliament speaker

TEHRAN, June 30. /TASS/. Iran raised its energy export prices by 20% after US sanctions on its oil sales were suspended, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"Some said that the lifting of sanctions was a promise that would not be fulfilled. However, the sanctions were lifted, and now Iranian oil is trading at prices 20% higher, while oil revenues are being transferred to the relevant accounts," he told Iran's state broadcaster.

On June 22, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a general license authorizing transactions related to the production, sale, delivery, and offloading of Iranian oil.