MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Ukraine, France, and other European countries use terrorists for their own purposes, including in Africa, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov told TASS.

"In fact, an increasing number of states are engaging in this practice," he said when asked to name the countries that use terrorists for their own ends and share intelligence with them. Venediktov noted that "Ukraine is actively involved in this, including on the African continent where it is not acting alone," adding that Ukrainian military advisors in Africa are currently "highly active."

"We know that France, too, does not shy away from such methods, as do a number of other European states seeking to establish neocolonial control over regions that, at certain points in history, were under their monarchical rule," he said.