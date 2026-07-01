MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime will soon restart its series of assassination attempts in the West, similar to the Monaco incident in which Ukrainian-born businessman Vadim Yermolayev was injured, to eliminate Vladimir Zelensky’s political rivals and intimidate Ukrainian oligarchs abroad, foreign relations expert Vladimir Karasev told TASS.

"Yermolayev is one of the Ukrainian billionaires who refused to fund Zelensky and his family. When the special military operation began, he fled to Monaco, assuming Zelensky wouldn't be able to reach him there. Since the terrorist attack targeted a former Ukrainian citizen and oligarch involved in the Ukrainian corruption system, I don't believe there will be any sanctions. Moreover, I think they’ll soon assassinate someone in Canada or the US," the expert noted.

According to him, while Kiev carries out assassination attempts against current or former Ukrainian citizens, the leaders of European countries will look the other way. Zelensky will then use this to attack other oligarchs and billionaires who are trying to free themselves from the influence of the Ukrainian special services, who were tasked with monitoring "former Ukrainians in Europe and the US," Karasev emphasized.

On June 29, an explosion rocked the entrance of an apartment building in Monaco. Three people are in life-threatening condition. The BFMTV channel stated that one of the injured is Vadim Yermolayev, a Cypriot citizen and one of the richest Ukrainian businessmen, according to media reports. Yermolayev renounced his Ukrainian citizenship in 2019. In 2023, the Kiev authorities imposed sanctions on him.

The Monaco Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the incident, characterizing it as an "attempt on a life." Initially, the authorities characterized the incident as a terrorist attack but later rejected that description. Le Figaro reported, citing sources, that investigators believe the Ukrainian Security Service is behind the crime. The newspaper noted, however, that this was "more of a warning than a deliberate assassination attempt.".