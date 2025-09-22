Microelectronics production doubles in five years due to sanctions — Russian PM

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, September 22. /TASS/. The volume of production in Russia’s microelectronics industry doubled to 3.4 trillion rubles ($40.6 bln) over the past five years despite the sanctions pressure from unfriendly countries, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a plenary session of Russia’s Microelectronics Forum.

"Despite all the difficulties, the industry has recently made a huge step forward for the first time, partially thanks to external sanctions," he said. "The restrictions prompted domestic enterprises to rely primarily on internal resources and accelerate the development of their own solutions, which led to a more than twofold increase in production volume over the past five years, reaching 3.4 trillion rubles," the premier said, adding that this mark is expected to be exceeded to 3.5 trillion rubles this year. He also noted the need to increase this mark.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously set the goal of increasing output in the electronics industry to 6.3 trillion rubles over the next six years, which would amount to approximately 70%, Mishustin said.

"For all of us, those are benchmarks, based on which we will build all future work. It is important that a solid foundation has been laid for the implementation of the upcoming reforms," he concluded.

