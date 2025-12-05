Macron acknowledges that Europeans cannot compel Russia to negotiate Ukraine with them

PARIS, December 5. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged that Europe cannot force Russia to discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with it and called on the United States to stay united with Europe to continue military support for Kiev.

"Having a realistic view on things, I can say that we are not in a position to force Russia to sit down at the [negotiating] table," The BFMTV television channel quoted him as telling journalists during his visit to China.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on December 3 that Russia is currently negotiating the Ukrainian settlement only with the United States. However, in his words, Moscow is open to contacts with the Europeans on this matter but Europe refuses from any interaction. "There is no negative attitude towards proposals to communicate from our side," he said.

Meanwhile, during his visit to China, Macron reportedly claimed that Russia "wants the whole kit and caboodle." In this context, he called for continuing "support for Ukraine’s military efforts" and talks on preparations for ending the conflict. According to the French president, it is necessary to "build up pressure on the Russian economy to compel [Moscow] to return to the negotiating table."

He said that he is aware of "various rumors that have emerged in recent days" and called for "not succumbing to the sentiments of division between the Europeans and the United States." Commenting on reports by Germany’s Der Spiegel, Macron said, "The unity between the Americans and Europeans on the Ukrainian issue is crucial."

"The United States needs the Europeans to lead these peace efforts because this is happening in the European continent, because we grant security guarantees, because we can discuss sanctions, because we hold frozen Russian assets. So, there is no mistrust, on the contrary, we cooperate for the sake of Ukraine, international law, and our collective security," he stressed.

Earlier, Der Spiegel released extracts from the transcript of a videoconference involving European leaders where they voiced criticism of the US delegation in the talks on Ukraine. Thus, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz allegedly said that Vladimir Zelensky "should be very cautious in coming days." As follows from the transcript, Macron said that the United States is likely to "betray Ukraine in what concerns territories, granting no clarity on security guarantees." According to the magazine, the European leaders expressed concern over not being present at the negotiating table.