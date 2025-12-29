Gas companies of Russia, Lithuania ink transit agreement

VILNIUS, December 29. /TASS/. Gas companies of Russia and Lithuania signed an agreement on natural gas transit to the Kaliningrad Region, the Lithuanian gas network operator Amber Grid said.

"The new agreement with the Gazprom holding on transit services was signed for five years. The service price is set by the Lithuanian state council for regulation in the energy sphere. The level of revenues for 2026 is set at 30 mln euro," the company said.

The natural gas transport volume stipulated in the agreement totals 10.5 mln cubic meters per day. According to the agreement due to expire on December 31, 2025, Lithuanian earnings from gas transit to the Kaliningrad Region of Russia ranged from 13 to 20 mln euro, depending on the category of transported feedstock.