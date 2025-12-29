Germany’s defense exports to Ukraine in 2025 fall more than 7-fold

BERLIN, December 29. /TASS/. In 2025, the Germany approved contracts for the supply of defense products to Ukraine totaling 1.14 bln euro, down 86% year-on-year, the DPA reported, citing a response from the Economy Ministry to a parliamentary inquiry.

The inquiry was submitted by Ulrich Thoden, a lawmaker from the The Left party. In its response, the ministry provided data on approved procurements from January 1 to December 8. During this period, the government approved contracts for supplies of German defense-industry products to Ukraine worth 1.14 bln euro. A year earlier, the volume of such exports stood at 8.15 bln euro.

As a result, Ukraine lost its leading position among the largest buyers of German arms. Norway topped the list with 1.31 bln euro, followed by Turkey with 726 mln euro. For Ankara, this marks a record level since 1999. Ukraine rounded out the top three with defense contracts totaling nearly 500 mln euro.

Overall, the volume of approved German defense-export contracts declined by more than 30% compared with 2024. In 2023-2024, Germany reached record levels of defense exports: 12.15 bln euro in 2023 and more than 13 bln euro in 2024. As of December 8 this year, the volume of approved deals stood at just 8.4 bln euro.