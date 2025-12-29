Rosatom supplied fuel for starting charge of reactor at Kudankulam plant

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Rosatom completed the delivery of nuclear fuel for the starting charge of the active zone of VVER-1000 reactor at power generating unit No. 3 of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP), the Russian state corporation said.

"The delivery was made as part of the contract for fuel supplies to the second stage of the Kudankulam NPP (Nos. 3 and 4) for the whole operating period, beginning from the starting charge," Rosatom said.

The second stage of the Kudankulam NPP will be the history’s first power generating units VVER-1000 that will be launched with the 18-month cycle. This is the result of successful cooperation in recent years between Rosatom and Indian partners.