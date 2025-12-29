Americans not sold that US should be involved in Ukraine peace, poll reveals

LONDON, December 29. /TASS/. US residents are split on whether America should stay in the negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, according to a poll conducted by JL Partners for the Daily Mail.

As the survey shows, 41% of respondents believe the US should remain involved in the Ukraine negotiation process, while 39% favor Washington's withdrawal. Another 20% of respondents were undecided. A split is also evident among US President Donald Trump's electorate: 43% of his supporters back Washington's involvement in the settlement process, while 42% oppose it.

Furthermore, 36% of respondents considered it possible for Ukraine to give up Russian-controlled territories in exchange for security guarantees for Kiev. Meanwhile, 31% considered this conflict resolution option unacceptable.

As the Daily Mail points out, new data shows Americans' lack of confidence in the current negotiations' ability to lead to long-term peace and that Trump should remain the primary driver of these initiatives.

The poll was conducted on December 20-21 among 1,000 registered US voters.

About Trump-Zelensky meeting

On December 28, Trump welcomed Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida.

Following bilateral talks that lasted over two hours, Trump and Zelensky held a video call with European leaders. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the discussion focused on security guarantees.

At a joint press conference following the talks, the White House host acknowledged that the territorial issue remains unresolved. He said that Russia, the US, and Ukraine are now "much closer" to an agreement than ever before. According to the US President, a deal could be reached within a few weeks. However, Trump also admitted that an agreement might not be in the cards at all.

In turn, Zelensky stated that Ukraine's position on territorial concessions is still at odds with Russia's.