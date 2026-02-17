Russian seaports capacity to grow by 21 mln tons in 2026 — transport minister

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The capacity of Russian seaports will increase by 21 mln metric tons this year, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said at the meeting of the State Duma Committee for Transport and Transport Infrastructure Development.

"In 2026, planned incremental growth of the seaports capacity will be 21 mln tons more. These are Ust-Luga, the Vysotsk Grain Terminal, Elga Port, and so on," Nikitin said.

The mineral fertilizer transshipment terminal in the port of Ust-Luga is forecast to have the incremental capacity growth for 7 mln metric tons of cargoes. The Vysotsk Grain Terminal will have the capacity buildup by four mln metric tons.

The ministry expects incremental capacity growth by 10 mln metric tons in connection with further development of the Elga Port marine coal terminal in the Khabarovsk Region.