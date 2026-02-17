Polish president not coming to inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting — spokesperson

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Poland will be represented by head of the International Policy Bureau Marcin Przydacz at the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace on February 19, President Karol Nawrocki's spokesman Rafal Leskiewicz said.

"At Thursday's meeting dedicated to the launch of the Board of Peace Polish President Karol Nawrocki will be represented by the head of the Bureau for International Policy, Minister Marcin Przydacz," Leskiewicz wrote on X.

According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Warsaw is not yet ready to join the Board of Peace or contribute troops to the international stabilization mission in the Gaza Strip.

On January 22, 19 countries signed the charter of the Board of Peace, established as part of a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. Washington said that other states had joined the organization. The Board of Peace was established in accordance with an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern Gaza, but it is assumed it will also deal with conflict prevention and resolution in other regions.