Food imports from Russia to Kazakhstan up 7.8% in 2025

ASTANA, February 17. /TASS/. Kazakhstan increased its imports of animal and plant products and prepared foods from Russia by almost 7.8% in monetary terms in 2025, according to data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan analyzed by TASS.

Imports of Russian products in the reporting period are estimated at over $3.5 bln. In 2024, they amounted to almost $3.26 bln. Among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Russia was the largest supplier of food products to Kazakhstan last year, and $333 mln worth of such goods were imported from Belarus, almost $92.4 mln from Kyrgyzstan, and $10.6 mln from Armenia.

Kazakhstan's food exports to Russia grew from $564.3 mln in 2024 to $660.3 mln in 2025 (up by 17%). Last year Kazakhstan supplied $498 mln worth of food to Kyrgyzstan, $30 mln to Belarus, and $28.5 mln to Armenia.

Statistics in the data from the Kazakh side are expressed in US dollars; the bulk of trade with Russia is conducted in national currencies, the exchange rates of which relative to each other fluctuated significantly during the reporting period.