Russian diplomat explains to Brazilian ambassador reasons behind security crisis in Europe

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has explained to the Brazilian ambassador to Moscow, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos, the reasons for the crisis in European and Euro-Atlantic security, drawing attention to the initiative of Russia and Belarus to create a just world order in the Eurasian space, reads a statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

"The Russian side explained the reasons for the crisis in the European and Euro-Atlantic security architecture and drew attention to the Russian-Belarusian initiative to create a Eurasian architecture based on the principle of indivisible security and respect for the legitimate interests of all states," the ministry stated. During the talks, the parties discussed the development of a multipolar world, the situation in individual regions, and relations between global centers.

The meeting took place on February 16 at the request of the Brazilian side.