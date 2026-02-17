Tatneft to upgrade crude distillation unit at Taneco refinery

NIZHNEKAMSK, February 17. /TASS/. Tatneft plans to upgrade the crude distillation unit at the Taneco refinery in Nizhnekamsk in 2026, Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko said.

"In 2026, plans are to upgrade the crude distillation unit at Taneco and organize production of propane-butane for motor vehicles. The cryogenic unit is planned to be revamped," the minister said.

The decision to build the Taneco plant was made 20 years ago, Korobchenko noted. "The oil refining depth stood at 73% then. Now it reached 99.6%. The light oil products yield is 90%," the minister added.