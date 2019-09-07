Nearly all experiments involving Russia’s Fedor robot were completed — designer

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The experiment on board the International Space Station (ISS) involving Russia’s anthropomorphic robot Fedor was almost 100% complete, the chief scientist of the robot’s designer, Android Technology Company, said.

"The experiment was almost 100% complete. All the tasks were carried out," Igor Sokhin said on Friday night.

"Fears that it will be impossible to manipulate the robot in weightlessness proved to be untrue," he said, adding that a more detailed evaluation of the experiment's results will be prepared later.

The Soyuz MS-14 manned spacecraft with no crew but an anthropomorphic robot on board undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 21:14 Moscow time on Friday. The reentry capsule landed in the designated area in steppes of Kazaskhtan on Saturday.

Fedor’s space mission

The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Skybot F-850 humanoid robot (previously called FEDOR - Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) on board docked with the International Space Station at 06:08 Moscow time on August 27.

The robot Fedor (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research or FEDOR) has been developed by Android Technology Company and the Advanced Research Fund on a technical assignment from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry.

The android robot has received its own name of Skybot F-850 where the letter F stands for its affiliation with the Fedor family of robots.