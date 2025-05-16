Russian prisoners need medical care after torture in Ukraine — lawmaker

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian prisoners, who will be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners following the talks between the countries in Turkey, are currently in need of medical assistance, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Expatriates Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS.

Russia and Ukraine agreed, during their first talks in three years, to each swap 1,000 captives.

"The most important thing is that 1,000 of our fighters will return home from captivity. Our soldiers, who are being subjected to monstrous torture, who are now being abused, who are not getting medical care - they are coming home. This is a great accomplishment of our delegation. All the prisoners need medical treatment and rehabilitation," he said.

According to the lawmaker, the Russian servicemen that are currently in captivity in Ukraine will be provided with highly skilled medical care and rehabilitation in hospitals of the South Military District and Moscow.

About the talks

At the talks on 16 May, Russia and Ukraine also agreed to present their vision of a possible ceasefire, spelling out details, and to continue communication. The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. He also said Ukraine had asked for direct talks between the leaders of the countries and Russia took the request "under advisement.".