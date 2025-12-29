Gold prices fall below $4,350 per troy ounce, first time since December 19

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The price of gold futures for February 2026 delivery on the Comex (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) fell below $4,350 per troy ounce for the first time since December 19, 2025.

As of 6:07 p.m. Moscow time, the precious metal was down 4.57% at $4,344.6 per troy ounce. By 6:22 p.m. Moscow time, gold prices had extended losses to $4,316 per troy ounce, down 5.2%.

Earlier, the February gold futures contract hit a weekly low, dropping below $4,450 and $4,400 per troy ounce for the first time since December 22.