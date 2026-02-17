Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.21% to 2,788.34 and 1,129.1 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 2 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.105 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.22% at 2,788.67 points and 1,146.55 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 1.8 kopecks at 11.107 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.26% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,789.75 points.