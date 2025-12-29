UAV attack on Putin's residence undermines US peacekeeping efforts — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian drone attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence is not only a provocation against Russia but it also undermines the US efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, told reporters.

"This is not only a provocation against Russia but it also undermines of American peacekeeping efforts," he said.

He also expressed confidence that Russia's retaliatory measures "will inevitably follow," including a change in its negotiating position.

Earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters that on the night of December 28-29, Ukraine launched a terrorist attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region using 91 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. All UAVs were destroyed by air defenses. The minister noted that there were no reports of casualties or damage from the UAV debris. He also stressed that the attack occurred "during intensive dialogue between Russia and the United States on resolving the Ukrainian conflict."