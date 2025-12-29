MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East has breached the Ukrainian army’s defenses and is developing an offensive towards the city of Zaporozhye, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the situation in the zone of the special military operation.

"A favorable situation is developing in the operational area of the Battlegroup East in the Zaporozhye Region. The Battlegroup’s troops have crossed the Gaichur River in force, breached the enemy’s defenses and are developing an offensive towards Zaporozhye at a good pace," the president pointed out.

In December, Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated over 200 sq. km of territory and 10 settlements, including the town of Gulyaipole, Putin said.