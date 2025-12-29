MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. As soon as peace talks enter a decisive phase, the Kiev regime immediately does something to derail them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, commenting on the drone attack on the Russian president’s state residence in the Novgorod Region.

"I would say that this is becoming a routine practice. As soon as the negotiating process enters the delicate phase of searching for solutions, the Ukrainian authorities take provocative steps, their logic being that they cannot allow conditions for a peaceful settlement to take shape," he said.

According to Grushko, Ukraine’s provocative steps "take very extreme forms" and are "obviously meant to wreck the negotiating process." "Moreover, as a rule, they act together with their Western sponsors. It’s primarily the British hand guiding things here," he noted.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists earlier in the day that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones. All of them were jammed by Russian electronic warfare tools, he added.