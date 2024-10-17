Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe up 3 bcm in 9M — GECF

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. EU countries boosted gas consumption in September 2024 by 3.3% in annual terms amid an increase in demand in the industrial and private sectors due to low prices. Meanwhile imports of pipeline gas in the EU fell by 17% last month, while total year-to-date supplies from Russia to Europe increased by 3 bln cubic meters (bcm), the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) reported.

Total gas consumption in the EU lost 2.3% in January-September 2024 year-on-year to 215 bln cubic meters.

"In September 2024, gas consumption in the EU recorded a 3.3% y-o-y increase to reach 19 bcm, following seven consecutive months of decline. This rise was primarily driven by the industrial and residential sectors. In particular, gas consumption in the industrial sector showed a recovery in major industrialized European countries, boosted by lower gas prices," the report said.

In particular, gas demand increased by 12% in September to 4 bln cubic meters in Germany, by 1.3% to 4.2 bln cubic meters in Italy, by 4% to 1.5 bln cubic meters in France, fell by 14% to 2 bln cubic meters in Spain, and rose by 7.3% to 3.2 bln cubic meters in the UK.

Imports of pipeline gas to the EU amounted to 10.8 bln cubic meters in September, down by 17% month-on-month and up by 2% year-on-year. Overall, pipeline supplies to the EU added 4% in January-September 2024 to 117 bln cubic meters. The growth was due to an increase in supplies from Russia by 3 bcm, as well as from Norway by 3.1 bcm, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum said.

China’s total gas demand consumption grew by 9.6% in August year-on-year to 36.3 bln cubic meters, according to the report. China’s 8M gas demand added 8.8% to 283 bcm.

LNG supplies to Europe fell by 15% in September year-on-year to 6.42 mln tones. Weaker LNG imports were due to high gas storage levels and an increase in pipeline imports from Norway. LNG imports by Asian countries gained 14% to around 24.3 mln tons. Overall in January-September 2024 Europe imported 73.77 mln tons of LNG (down by 20%), while Asia imported 211.54 mln tons (up by 9.8%).

Global LNG exports went up by 3.3% in September year-on-year to 33.95 mln tons. Total year-to-date global LNG exports grew by 1.6% to 307.42 mln tons.

The US, Qatar and Australia were top three suppliers of liquefied gas in September, the GECF said, adding that Russia was the fourth.