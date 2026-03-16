US and Israel to lose Iranian war — Dotcom

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The United States and Israel will be the losers in the conflict with Iran, Kim Dotcom, founder of the Megaupload file sharing network said on X.

"Remember the good old days when I first told you Ukraine was a US proxy war and everyone was hating on me and called me [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's puppet? I'm telling you now the US and Israel will lose the war with Iran," he wrote.

In another message, he also said that US President Donald Trump has five options for dealing with Iran, including admitting defeat or starting World War III. "Trump has five options: admit defeat, leave the Middle East, ground invasion, thousands die, use nukes, start World War3, resignation, impeachment," Dotcom said.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.