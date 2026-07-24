Russia’s Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft has equipment more than 50% upgraded — document

IRKUTSK, July 24. /TASS/. The Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft has its equipment more than 50% modernized, including sight systems and a radar, according to the materials prepared for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Irkutsk Region.

President Putin visited the Irkutsk Aviation Plant (part of the Yakovlev Aircraft Company within the United Aircraft Corporation integrated into the state tech corporation Rostec) where he inspected a prototype of the upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft that had performed its debut test flight a month ago.

"As part of its profound modernization, the Yak-130M has been more than 50% renewed in terms of its equipment. In particular, it is outfitted with advanced sight systems and a modern radar station. As a result, it has received a capability to employ a broad range of armaments. Including guided weapons to engage both aerial and ground targets," the document says.

The cycle of trials of the upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft will be concluded in December 2028, according to the materials.

"The full cycle of Yak-130M trials is planned to be concluded in December 2028 with the simultaneous start of its export deliveries," the materials say.

As reported earlier, the upgraded Yak-130M performed its debut test flight at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant on June 25, 2026. The flight was successful, lasted about 50 minutes, proceeded at altitudes of up to 2,000 meters and at speeds of up to 600 km/h.

The upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer can be employed for fighter, assault and strike missions, the document says.

"Now this is a full-fledged light frontline combat aircraft that can be employed for fighter, assault and strike objectives," the materials say.

The Yak-130M’s new capabilities enable it to engage enemy heavy-class unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed surface vessels at sea, according to the document.

"The Yak-130M’s new capabilities make it possible to use it for such specific missions as striking enemy heavy-class UAVs and destroying its uncrewed surface vessels at sea," the materials say.

The Irkutsk Aviation Plant has created three Yak-130M prototypes and the first of them took to the skies in June, according to the document.

"Under the Yak-130M program, the Irkutsk Aviation Plant has made three Yak-130M prototypes. In June 2026, the first prototype took to the skies for the first time and its factory flight tests continue. The second and third aircraft prototypes are set to perform their first flights until the end of July," the materials say.

The Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Belarusian Air Force and some Asian and African countries, according to the document.

"The Yak-130M is an upgraded combat trainer aircraft with expanded capabilities. It is a derivative of the Yak-130 aircraft operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Belarusian Air Force and some Asian and African countries," the materials say.

The new Yak-130M combat trainer can accelerate to 960 km/h and has an operational range of 1,610 km.