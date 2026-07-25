Five people wounded in Ukrainian attack on Russia's Rostov Region

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Five people have been wounded in the Rostov Region following an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Regional Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

"Tonight's attack brought grave consequences. Five people were wounded: four men in Rostov-on-Don and one in the Krasnosulinsky District. All victims have received medical assistance. Two have been hospitalized and remain in a Rostov hospital. Medics are doing everything necessary," the governor said in a statement on his official channel on the MAX messenger platform.

He added that all those affected would receive the necessary assistance.

The Rostov Region was subjected to a massive aerial assault overnight. Air defense forces were active across all districts of the region, intercepting and destroying multiple UAVs and missiles, Slyusar noted.