Putin sees vast prospects for Russian-Kazakh cooperation

OMSK, July 25. /TASS/. Prospects for further developing cooperation between Moscow and Kazakhstan are truly immense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia and Kazakhstan have truly vast prospects for further developing mutually beneficial cooperation in both logistics and transport, as well as in all other economic and social spheres," he said.

"I’m sure that working in the same coordinated fashion in the future, Russian and Kazakh regions will continue to make an important contribution into deepening the comphrensive strategic partnership and allied relations of Russia and Kazakhstan for the benefit of our two nations," the Russian leader continued.

On Saturday, Putin arrived in the Siberian city of Omsk where he is to take part in the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum. Before taking part in the forum’s events, he met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.