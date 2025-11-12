Russia establishes Unmanned Systems Forces

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Unmanned Systems Forces have been created as part of the Russian Armed Forces with the structure of a new branch of the armed forces determined and operational units formed, Colonel Sergey Ishtuganov, deputy head of the Unmanned Systems Forces, said.

"The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Russian Armed Forces have been established. The structure of this new branch of the armed forces has been determined, the head of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been appointed, military administration units have been created at all levels. Operational regiments and other units have been formed. Combat work of the unmanned systems units is being carried out following a single plan and in communication with other units in battlegroups," he said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.