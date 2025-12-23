West hindering peace deal in Ukraine — Georgian parliament speaker

TBILISI, December 23. /TASS/. Western countries are deliberately seeking to derail a potential peace deal in Ukraine, speaker of Georgia’s parliament Shalva Papuashvili said.

"If anyone is hindering a peace agreement on Ukraine, it's the Europeans. We have heard the Americans say as much," he said in an interview with Pos TV.

He also said that he doesn’t understand why the Europeans are getting prepared for a war when Russia insists that it's not going to attack anyone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the defense ministry’s expanded board meeting on December 17 that European politicians are "whipping up hysteria" and "fearmongering" about an alleged clash with Russia. Claims of a possible Russian attack on Europe are "lies and nonsense," Putin stressed.