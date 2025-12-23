US nuclear umbrella absolute guarantee for NATO allies — Rutte

BERLIN, December 23. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the US nuclear umbrella is an "absolute guarantee" for European NATO allies.

"When it comes to nuclear deterrence, the US nuclear umbrella is our absolute guarantee, and that will not change. Certainly, several European NATO allies have their own nuclear capabilities, and we engage in both direct and indirect cooperation in this regard. There’s nothing more to say on this matter," Rutte said in an interview with the DPA news agency. He was responding to a question about whether European NATO allies need to bolster their nuclear deterrence capabilities.

The NATO chief further expressed confidence that the United States’ commitment to the alliance under President Donald Trump will remain firm. "Their national security strategy outlines that a secure Europe, a strong NATO, and close cooperation between the US and European NATO allies are American priorities," Rutte emphasized. At the same time, he noted that the US has its own specific interests within NATO.

"The Arctic represents a vital issue. We observe Chinese and Russian vessels active in that region. And we can only protect the Arctic together, with European and American NATO allies acting in unison," Rutte asserted. He added that the North Atlantic is also pivotal for US security. "To guarantee the security of the North Atlantic, the US needs a strong European side of NATO. We’re all in the same boat not just for historical reasons but for practical ones as well," he said.

Earlier this year, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would initiate discussions with allies about the possibility of placing European countries under the protection of France’s nuclear deterrence forces. Germany, Poland, Lithuania, and Denmark have already expressed their readiness to discuss the issue. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul previously stated that replacing the US nuclear umbrella for Europe is not feasible in the near future, though Germany is engaged in talks with France and the UK on nuclear matters.