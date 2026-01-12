Greenland to strengthen defense under NATO auspices

STOCKHOLM, January 12. /TASS/. Greenland's government will boost measures to ensure that the island’s defense is carried out under the auspices of NATO, it said in a statement on its website.

"The United States has reaffirmed its desire to take Greenland under its control. The government coalition in Greenland cannot accept this in any way," the statement says. "Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. As part of the Commonwealth (Denmark, Greenland, Faroe Islands - TASS), Greenland is a NATO member, and therefore Greenland's defense should be carried out under the auspices of NATO."

The statement also said that the island's government is "stepping up its efforts to ensure that Greenland's defense is carried out under the auspices of NATO. All NATO member states, including the United States, have common interests in Greenland's defense, and therefore the government coalition in Greenland will work with Denmark to ensure dialogue and development of Greenland's defense within the framework of NATO cooperation. The government coalition in Greenland believes that Greenland will always be a part of the Western defense alliance."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term, he offered to buy Greenland, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had previously questioned Denmark's right to control the island and said it should become part of the United States.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.