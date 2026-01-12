Air defenses destroy 56 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within four-hour period

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 56 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a four-hour period on January 10 late night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 4:00 p.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on January 12, alert air defense forces destroyed 56 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 21 UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, 18 UAVs over the Krasnodar Region, four UAVs over the Bryansk Region, four UAVs over the Kursk Region, one UAV over the Voronezh Region and eight UAVs over the Sea of Azov," the ministry said in a statement.