Russia’s OSCE envoy says Europe to accept US 'absorbing' Greenland

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The United States will "absorb" Greenland, while Europe will accept it and, in line with its double standards, seek an explanation to present to the public, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said.

"I think they will absorb Greenland. They have already begun preparations. Europe has long come to terms with double standards, and this will be yet another case of them, even for the Danes, who are now issuing stern warnings. They will come up with some formula to explain to people that nothing truly serious has occurred," he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Polyansky said such a move would be unlikely to lead to NATO’s collapse. "It’s hard for me to imagine that, to be honest. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is ultimately held together by the United States, so it would be much easier to trigger its collapse through other US actions, such as refusing to support its allies or withdrawing troops. I don’t think Greenland, if the situation unfolds as many predict, would become the breaking point between Europe and the United States," he said.

In his view, Europe is currently too "dependent on the US in all respects - military, strategic, and economic." "This dependence has only increased after the Europeans haphazardly began imposing sanctions against Russia. And now we see that economically, Europe is not a significant player without the United States," Polyansky stated.

Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States. During his first term, he offered to buy Greenland, and in March 2025 the American president expressed confidence that the United States could annex Greenland, threatening to impose high tariffs on Denmark if it did not give up the island. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has rejected these statements, emphasizing that the island is part of the kingdom.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.