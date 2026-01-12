Gazprom supplied more gas to China than to Europe in 2025

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Gazprom for the first time supplied more gas to China than to Europe as of 2025 year-end and delivered 38.8 bln cubic meters of gas to China, the Russian gas holding said.

"In 2025, Gazprom for the first time delivered more gas to China than to Europe. According to preliminary data, Gazprom supplied to China 38.8 bln cubic meters of gas in 2025 (24.8% above the figure of 2024). Thus the company exported more pipe gas to China than to non-CIS European countries in total (including Turkey)," Gazprom said.

The Russian gas holding also increased gas supplies to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan by 22.2%, and to Georgia by 40.4%.