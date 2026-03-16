Switzerland to follow EU in softening sanctions on Russian oil — official

GENEVA, March 16. /TASS/. Switzerland will follow the European Union as its critical trade partner and not the United States in temporary abolishment of sanctions on Russian oil buying, official spokesperson of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Fabian Maienfisch told TASS.

"In accordance with the law on embargo, federal authorities may take enforcement measures to ensure compliance with sanctions introduced by the UN, USCE or main trade partners of Switzerland," he said. "Switzerland equals the notion of ‘critical trade partners’ with the European Union in its long-term practice," Maienfisch added.

The US Treasury announced earlier temporary cancellation of American sanctions on transactions for sale of oil and oil products from Russia, loaded on ships by March 12. The carveouts will be effective until April 11. Representatives of the EU and the UK spoke against such measures.