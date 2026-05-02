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US Senate Democratic leader slams Trump’s statement about end of war with Iran

Chuck Schumer noted that the military operation against Iran is illegal

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. US Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer from New York strongly disagreed with US President Donald Trump’s statement about the end of the war against Iran.

"This is an illegal war and every day Republicans remain complicit and allow it to continue is another day lives are endangered, chaos erupts, and prices increase, all while Americans foot the bill," he wrote on X, commenting on the US president’s notification that he considers the military operation against Iran terminated.

On May 1, the American leader officially notified the US Congress that the White House considers the war with Iran to be over, citing a ceasefire that took effect on April 7 and was later extended. However, the move appeared to be driven mainly by the need to comply with national legislation governing the use of the US military in conflicts overseas.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, the executive branch of the US government cannot deploy US forces abroad for over 60 days without the approval of the legislative branch. May 1 marked the 60th day of the war with Iran, and the White House had not sought approval from Congress to continue participation in the conflict. Under the US Constitution, the power to declare war lies with Congress, not the president.

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